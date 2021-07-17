Head-To-Head Comparison: Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) vs. 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS)

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) and 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

This table compares Geospace Technologies and 908 Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geospace Technologies -14.89% -9.03% -7.75% 908 Devices N/A N/A N/A

57.3% of Geospace Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of 908 Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Geospace Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.1% of 908 Devices shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Geospace Technologies and 908 Devices’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geospace Technologies $87.83 million 1.23 -$19.24 million N/A N/A 908 Devices $26.89 million 32.78 -$12.82 million ($1.24) -26.04

908 Devices has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Geospace Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Geospace Technologies and 908 Devices, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Geospace Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A 908 Devices 0 0 4 0 3.00

908 Devices has a consensus price target of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 110.59%. Given 908 Devices’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 908 Devices is more favorable than Geospace Technologies.

Summary

908 Devices beats Geospace Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Oil and Gas Markets segment offers wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products, such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wires, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices, and various other seismic products. The Adjacent Markets segment provides industrial products, including imaging equipment, water meter products, and offshore cables, as well as seismic sensors for vibration monitoring and geotechnical applications, such as mine safety and earthquake detection applications; and electronic pre-press products that employ direct thermal imaging and digital inkjet printing technologies targeted at the commercial and industrial graphics, textile, and flexographic printing industries. The Emerging Markets segment designs and sells products used for border and perimeter security surveillance, cross-border tunneling detection, and other products targeted at movement monitoring, intrusion detection, and situational awareness. This segment serves customers that include various agencies of the United States government, including the Department of Defense, Department of Energy, Department of Homeland Security, and other agencies. The company operates in Asia, Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Geospace Technologies Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc. develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. Its products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis. 908 Devices Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.