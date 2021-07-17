Head to Head Comparison: INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) versus Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE)

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) and Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INDUS Realty Trust -33.80% -5.75% -2.22% Blue Ridge Real Estate 37.01% 29.29% 24.64%

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INDUS Realty Trust $37.39 million 13.63 -$11.06 million N/A N/A Blue Ridge Real Estate $5.23 million 3.95 -$1.58 million N/A N/A

Blue Ridge Real Estate has lower revenue, but higher earnings than INDUS Realty Trust.

Risk and Volatility

INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.9% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for INDUS Realty Trust and Blue Ridge Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INDUS Realty Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67 Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

INDUS Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $70.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.52%. Given INDUS Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe INDUS Realty Trust is more favorable than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

About INDUS Realty Trust

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake Â- Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment owns investment properties that are leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania. It is involved in the provision of services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment engages in the purchase and sale of land; timbering operations; real estate development activities; and leasing of land and land improvements. As of October 31, 2019, it owned 9,689 acres of land in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania.

