Head to Head Contrast: Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) vs. AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) and AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ayro and AST SpaceMobile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A AST SpaceMobile 0 0 2 0 3.00

AST SpaceMobile has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 190.64%. Given AST SpaceMobile’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AST SpaceMobile is more favorable than Ayro.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.6% of Ayro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of AST SpaceMobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Ayro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ayro has a beta of 3.99, indicating that its share price is 299% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ayro and AST SpaceMobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayro -650.18% -33.83% -31.66% AST SpaceMobile N/A -1,182.72% -24.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ayro and AST SpaceMobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayro $1.60 million 96.22 -$10.76 million N/A N/A AST SpaceMobile N/A N/A -$51.96 million N/A N/A

Ayro has higher revenue and earnings than AST SpaceMobile.

About Ayro

Ayro, Inc. designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts. The company was formerly known as AEV Technologies, Inc. Ayro, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

