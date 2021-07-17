Head-To-Head Contrast: Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) and LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) and LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Upstart and LexinFintech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $233.42 million 37.49 $5.98 million N/A N/A LexinFintech $1.78 billion 1.01 $91.18 million $0.48 20.54

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than Upstart.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.8% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of LexinFintech shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Upstart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Upstart and LexinFintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart N/A N/A N/A LexinFintech 16.51% 37.40% 9.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Upstart and LexinFintech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 0 2 5 0 2.71 LexinFintech 0 0 4 0 3.00

Upstart presently has a consensus target price of $122.86, indicating a potential upside of 7.97%. LexinFintech has a consensus target price of $13.53, indicating a potential upside of 37.17%. Given LexinFintech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LexinFintech is more favorable than Upstart.

Summary

LexinFintech beats Upstart on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors. It also matches user loans with diversified funding sources, including individual investors on its Juzi Licai online investment platform, third-party commercial banks, consumer finance companies, institutional funding partners, investors of its asset-backed securities, and other licensed financial institutions. In addition, the company offers technical support and consulting services; Software development services; and financial technology services. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

