Head-To-Head Review: Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) versus Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) and Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and Live Nation Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enthusiast Gaming N/A N/A N/A Live Nation Entertainment -234.83% -1,833.44% -16.77%

This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and Live Nation Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enthusiast Gaming $54.47 million 6.12 -$20.05 million ($0.24) -19.00 Live Nation Entertainment $1.86 billion 9.23 -$1.72 billion ($8.12) -9.67

Enthusiast Gaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Live Nation Entertainment. Enthusiast Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Nation Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Enthusiast Gaming and Live Nation Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enthusiast Gaming 0 0 3 0 3.00 Live Nation Entertainment 0 4 4 0 2.50

Enthusiast Gaming currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 119.30%. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus target price of $80.13, suggesting a potential upside of 2.03%. Given Enthusiast Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Enthusiast Gaming is more favorable than Live Nation Entertainment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.5% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enthusiast Gaming beats Live Nation Entertainment on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; and hosts other gaming events. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists. The Ticketing segment manages the ticketing operations, including the provision of ticketing software and services to clients for tickets and event information through its primary websites livenation.com and ticketmaster.com as well as provides ticket resale services. This segment sells tickets for its events, as well as for third-party clients in various live event categories, such as arenas, stadiums, amphitheaters, music clubs, concert promoters, professional sports franchises and leagues, college sports teams, performing arts venues, museums, and theaters through websites, mobile apps, ticket outlets, and telephone call centers. The Sponsorship & Advertising segment sells international, national, and local sponsorships and placement of advertising, including signage, promotional programs, rich media offering that include advertising related with live streaming and music-related content; and ads across its distribution network of venues, events, and websites. This segment also manages the development of strategic sponsorship programs, as well as develops, books, and produces custom events or programs for specific brands. As of December 31, 2020, it owned, operated, or leased 155 entertainment venues in North America and 76 entertainment venues internationally. The company was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and changed its name to Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. in January 2010. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

