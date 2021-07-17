Head to Head Review: NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) and DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK)

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) and DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.2% of NantHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.1% of NantHealth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NantHealth and DATATRAK International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantHealth $73.17 million 2.95 -$56.33 million ($0.26) -7.31 DATATRAK International $7.16 million 2.40 -$90,000.00 N/A N/A

DATATRAK International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NantHealth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NantHealth and DATATRAK International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NantHealth 0 0 0 0 N/A DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

NantHealth has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DATATRAK International has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NantHealth and DATATRAK International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantHealth -133.22% N/A -36.34% DATATRAK International -2.11% -11.14% -1.79%

Summary

NantHealth beats DATATRAK International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States and internationally. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions. The company also provides NaviNet, a suite of SaaS-based solution enabling payers and providers to streamline communication and consolidate information; NaviNet Open, a payer-provider collaboration platform for communication between health plans and providers; NaviNet AllPayer that provides eligibility, benefit, and claim status information to provider offices for commercial and government plans and CMS for Medicare beneficiaries through the NaviNet portal; and OpenNMS is an open-source network monitoring solution for enterprise-grade networks. In addition, it offers GPS Cancer, a comprehensive molecular profile that integrates whole genome/exome (DNA) sequencing of tumor and normal germline samples and whole transcriptome (RNA) sequencing; Omics Core, an in-vitro diagnostic built on a custom-targeted whole exome sequencing platform; and Quadris, a data solution that includes multi-data analysis, reporting, and professional service. The company was formerly known as Nant Health, LLC and changed its name to NantHealth, Inc. in June 2016. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. NantHealth, Inc. is as a subsidiary of NantWorks, LLC.

DATATRAK International Company Profile

DATATRAK International, Inc., a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials. Its products include UX CTMS 360 for planning and managing trials; UX Trial to streamline design-to-deployment process using a tool; UX EDC & Medical Coding for capturing and delivering data; UX Randomization and Trial Supply Management to randomize patients and automate supply; UX Patient Data Capture; UX Safety; and UX Training to train users and track certificates. The company also provides DATATRAK Clinical Consulting Services, such as training, support, learning center, Software as a Service hosting, standards, and trial design services. It serves contract research organizations, pharma and biotech companies, and clinical trial device companies. DATATRAK International, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

