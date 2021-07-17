Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Sets New 12-Month High at $516.00

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 516 ($6.74) and last traded at GBX 512 ($6.69), with a volume of 146621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 512 ($6.69).

The stock has a market cap of £437.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 469.49.

Headlam Group Company Profile (LON:HEAD)

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local authorities.

