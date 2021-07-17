HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.50

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.38, with a volume of 2259 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.18.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HSTM shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $890.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.93 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.84.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.07 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $223,380.00. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,082,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 468,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 36,265 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

