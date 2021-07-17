Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 31,408 Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $12.61 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $13.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.26% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.