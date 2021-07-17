Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,980 InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at $25,686,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in InterDigital by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 289,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 215,185 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in InterDigital by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 109,786 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in InterDigital by 427.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 116,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in InterDigital by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,746,000 after purchasing an additional 85,392 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InterDigital alerts:

IDCC opened at $65.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $85.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.71.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.97 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 13.76%. InterDigital’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 97.22%.

In other news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $90,398.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.