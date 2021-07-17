Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $290,000 in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,497 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFT. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 628,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,333,000 after buying an additional 124,018 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,294 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,865,000 after buying an additional 15,476 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,818 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 29,590 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter worth $3,271,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Shares of AFT stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $16.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. This is an increase from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.