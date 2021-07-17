Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $326,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,408,000 after buying an additional 630,528 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $566,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nucor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,687,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,541,000 after buying an additional 23,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nucor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,211,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,630,000 after buying an additional 27,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,564,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,228,000 after buying an additional 27,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $92.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.88. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 16.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,724,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $555,256.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,686,070.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.