Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AERI. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $178,000. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AERI opened at $15.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 337.04% and a negative net margin of 205.13%. The firm had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AERI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.85.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

