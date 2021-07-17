Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 21,932 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,650,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 187,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $88.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.48. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $94.78.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

