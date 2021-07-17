Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

IVR stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.68.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.43%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

