Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.61). Heron Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.23% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,628. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.67. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,697,000 after buying an additional 250,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,273,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,058,000 after buying an additional 172,339 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 690.6% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,106,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,142,000 after buying an additional 1,839,803 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,011,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,573,000 after buying an additional 139,465 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,360,000 after buying an additional 136,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

