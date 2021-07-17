Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Director Sells $2,508,158.96 in Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Director Michael Mcknight sold 141,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $2,508,158.96.

NYSE:HES traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.37. 2,063,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $91.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of -56.57 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP raised its position in Hess by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 80,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 234.7% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 502,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after acquiring an additional 352,140 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 219,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 118,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 6.0% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HES has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

