Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) SVP Ronald P. Blahnik Purchases 2,200 Shares

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) SVP Ronald P. Blahnik purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HIBB traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.13. 565,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,942. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.82. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,186,000 after purchasing an additional 48,740 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 11,290 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIBB. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hibbett Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

