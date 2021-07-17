Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) SVP Ronald P. Blahnik Purchases 2,200 Shares

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) SVP Ronald P. Blahnik purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:HIBB traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.13. 565,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,942. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.82. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81.
Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,186,000 after purchasing an additional 48,740 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 11,290 shares during the last quarter.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIBB. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hibbett Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.
Hibbett Sports Company Profile
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.
