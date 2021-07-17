Highbridge Capital Management Sells 106,200 Shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 106,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $293,112.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Highbridge Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

On Monday, June 28th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 11,015 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $34,587.10.

On Monday, July 12th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 8,790 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $24,787.80.

On Monday, July 12th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 8,790 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $24,787.80.

On Friday, July 9th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 34,910 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $100,889.90.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 52 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $153.40.

On Friday, June 25th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 51,829 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $164,297.93.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Highbridge Capital Management sold 67,445 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $217,847.35.

On Monday, June 21st, Highbridge Capital Management sold 5,411 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $16,774.10.

On Friday, June 18th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 1,432 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $4,625.36.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 3,500 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $12,285.00.

NASDAQ HYMC opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $16.17.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hycroft Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hycroft Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hycroft Mining by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hycroft Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.