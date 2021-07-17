Highwoods Properties, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Highwoods Properties in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.83. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,872,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,788,000 after purchasing an additional 289,550 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1,545.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,649,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,563 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,157,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,475,000 after purchasing an additional 398,187 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,042,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,719,000 after purchasing an additional 62,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

