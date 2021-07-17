Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,626 ($34.31). Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 2,602 ($34.00), with a volume of 278,007 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HIK shares. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,610 ($34.10) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,459.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

