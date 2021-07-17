Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter valued at $5,500,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter worth $850,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Churchill Capital Corp IV alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCIV opened at $22.79 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $64.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.11.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.