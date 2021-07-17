Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys 1,152 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,169 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $312,858,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,122,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907,100 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,894,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 454.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $135,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 118.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $150,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,468 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $46.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.