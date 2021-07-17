Hilltop Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,496 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 77.2% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,865,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,410,000 after buying an additional 812,937 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,608,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,424,000 after buying an additional 752,877 shares in the last quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC now owns 1,015,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,641,000 after buying an additional 610,051 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 13.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,826,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,097,000 after buying an additional 330,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 54.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 691,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after buying an additional 243,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of CEF opened at $18.76 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.