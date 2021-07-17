Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 2,423 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in PPL by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 109,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in PPL by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in PPL by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPL. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

