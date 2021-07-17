Hilltop Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,944 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 58,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

In other news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RF opened at $19.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.37.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RF. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.