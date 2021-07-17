Hiscox’s (HCXLF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

HCXLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hiscox from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.03 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hiscox has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.03.

Shares of Hiscox stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60. Hiscox has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $14.56.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

