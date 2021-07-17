Holocene Advisors LP Acquires 799,936 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 161.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,295,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 799,936 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $74,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in General Motors by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,088 shares of company stock worth $13,799,774 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

Shares of GM stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,611,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,577,866. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. General Motors has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

