Holocene Advisors LP Acquires 927,937 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,975,229 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927,937 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.44% of Devon Energy worth $65,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 59,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 111,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 46,639 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 93,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 280,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 121,624 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $25.78. 13,530,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,678,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.02. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.35. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

DVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.36.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

