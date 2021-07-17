Holocene Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 747,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,248 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $110,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,576,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Marriott International by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Marriott International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,542,000 after purchasing an additional 214,867 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.35.

NASDAQ MAR traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,984,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,872. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.30 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

