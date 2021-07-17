Holocene Advisors LP Has $60.55 Million Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 91.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,777,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849,522 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Insmed were worth $60,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Insmed in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Insmed in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

Shares of Insmed stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $26.66. The stock had a trading volume of 985,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,257. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.26.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Insmed had a negative net margin of 190.36% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. The business had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

