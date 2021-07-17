Holocene Advisors LP Has $80.19 Million Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,205 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,733 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $80,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.35. The stock had a trading volume of 612,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,923. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.41. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $114.83 and a 12 month high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

