Holocene Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 132.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 627,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,926 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.2% of Holocene Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $184,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.20, for a total value of $27,379,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total value of $89,122.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,365,020 shares of company stock worth $776,472,986 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $341.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,026,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,554,355. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $226.90 and a one year high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

