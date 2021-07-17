HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) EVP Sells $710,380.00 in Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $28.06 on Friday. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $30.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $466.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $36.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.30 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 6.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 72.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 32.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 115,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 28,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.