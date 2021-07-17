Honeycomb Asset Management LP Buys New Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Honeycomb Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,255,000. Uber Technologies comprises about 1.6% of Honeycomb Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 316.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 63,712 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 48,412 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 47,760 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,542,546 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $231,670,000 after acquiring an additional 93,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 367.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,224 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.48 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a PE ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.31.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

