Honeycomb Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Honeycomb Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,089,000. Shopify accounts for about 1.9% of Honeycomb Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Shopify by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,442.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,631. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,326.14. The company has a market cap of $179.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.06, a PEG ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $839.40 and a 52 week high of $1,587.74. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,460.74.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

