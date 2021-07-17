Honeycomb Asset Management LP Purchases New Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 230,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,849,000. Snowflake accounts for about 3.2% of Honeycomb Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Honeycomb Asset Management LP owned 0.08% of Snowflake as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 153.4% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

NYSE:SNOW traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,255,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065,776. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.82. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The company has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.01.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.80, for a total value of $14,530,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total value of $49,958,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,155,522.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 740,246 shares of company stock valued at $179,848,651. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.74.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.