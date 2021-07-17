HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HOYA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HOYA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.00.

Shares of HOCPY opened at $132.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.85. HOYA has a fifty-two week low of $94.44 and a fifty-two week high of $141.08.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

