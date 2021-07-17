H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$266.47 million for the quarter.

