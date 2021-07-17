HRT Financial LP Boosts Holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 101.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 174,471 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.05% of OPKO Health worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,602.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jon R. Cohen purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 775,000 shares of company stock worth $2,840,500. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OPK opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $545.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

