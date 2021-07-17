HRT Financial LP Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

HRT Financial LP reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,428 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 782,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,367,000 after purchasing an additional 496,534 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,932,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 629,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,898,000 after purchasing an additional 324,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 769,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,831,000 after purchasing an additional 316,965 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $126.15 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $83.92 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.03.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.