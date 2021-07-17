HRT Financial LP Invests $1.40 Million in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cabot by 14.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot alerts:

CBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $53.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.18. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $34.84 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.66.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

See Also: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.