HRT Financial LP Invests $1.44 Million in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,654 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.13% of Benchmark Electronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 748,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 30.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 211.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 237,116 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 9,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

NYSE BHE opened at $25.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.26. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.90 million, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.47%.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

