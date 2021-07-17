HRT Financial LP Invests $1.54 Million in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 331,517 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWN. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWN. Mizuho raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.69.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,876.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWN stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.