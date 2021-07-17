HRT Financial LP Invests $1.57 Million in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 80,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.10% of Tattooed Chef at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the first quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 79.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tattooed Chef stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 6.40. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $28.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.59.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Tattooed Chef’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

