HRT Financial LP Takes $1.41 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $310.25 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $211.85 and a 12 month high of $321.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $307.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

