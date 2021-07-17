Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.66.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $6.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 202.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,658,496 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788,496 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 158.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,233,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,807 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 51.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,689,101 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,498,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,052 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1,011.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,724,888 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,745 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

