Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Global, Inc. provides recruitment and related talent solutions worldwide. The services offered by the Company include Permanent Recruitment, Contract Consulting, Legal eDiscovery, Recruitment Process Outsourcing and Talent Management solutions. Its clients include small to large-sized corporations and government agencies. Hudson Global, Inc., formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc., is based in New York. “

Shares of Hudson Global stock opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. Hudson Global has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 million, a PE ratio of -53.88, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $34.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hudson Global will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Hudson Global news, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $469,550.00. Also, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $35,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,074.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 16,989 shares of company stock valued at $310,424. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hudson Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.93% of Hudson Global worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

