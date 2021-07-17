Huobi BTC Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.28 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $31,362.22 or 1.00258043 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and $10.28 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00038055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00100525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00144927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,327.34 or 1.00146541 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

