Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Short Interest Down 84.5% in June

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the June 15th total of 159,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Hurco Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hurco Companies by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Hurco Companies by 54.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hurco Companies stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $33.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,758. Hurco Companies has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $38.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.79. The company has a market cap of $222.88 million, a P/E ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

